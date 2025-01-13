Watch Now
Cold Weather Advisory but the January Thaw is on the way

After the coldest day in over a month, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area tonight.
Temps will drop slightly below zero but gusty winds will produce wind chills in the teens & twenties below zero!!
Bundle up!!
A weak system dropping in from Canada overnight may produce a few flurries.
Arctic high pressure will slowly push off to the east the week. Winds will turn to the SW & temps will dramatically warm up.
In fact, we are looking a January Thaw with highs forecast to be in the 30s & 40s.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Flurry?
Wednesday: Sun & clouds
Thursday: Sun, clouds & maybe a flurry/ Much warmer.
Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm temps 15-20 degrees above normal.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday but COLD on Sunday.

The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

