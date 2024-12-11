After highs in the 50s two days ago, arctic air is now pouring into Wisconsin.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for most of N.E.W.. This "new" advisory replaces the "old" Wind Chill Advisory.

Wind chills overnight will fall into the -20s!

Thursday will be sunny but FRIGID. Temps will struggle to hit 10 degrees above zero!!

The normal high is right at freezing. So temps will be running 20-25 degrees below normal.

Thursday: Sunny, windy & FRIGID.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Still cold.

This weekend: Cloudy & much warmer. A wintry mix of snow & rain is likely Saturday into Sunday.

