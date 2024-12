A warm front passing through overnight will produce some light snow across the far north. A dusting to 1" is possible.

As it moves to our east on Saturday expect gusty winds & warmer temperatures. Saturday will not be the 12th straight day

with at/below normal high temps.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s likely.

Temps will stay in the 40s for Monday before much colder weather returns by mid-week.

Significant snow is not in the forecast the next 7-10 days.