Wednesday: Highs will try to hit the upper 20s, but with gusty northwest winds at 40mph, wind chills will remain in the single digits. A few flurries may fly, no accumulations are expected. Sunshine peaks out by late afternoon.

Thursday: Breezy and sunny, with temperatures climbing to the low and mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild, with highs hitting the mid 40s!

Weekend: Starts off cold and windy on Saturday into the low 30s, with sunshine on Sunday and highs in the mid 30s.