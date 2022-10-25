Watch Now
Cold Front Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/25/22 AM

Cold front arrived early this morning, dropping temperatures to the 50s and whipping winds out of the north, pulling in a cold snap.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 25, 2022
A cold front struck this morning and brought rain showers to the area, as well as cooler temperatures. Green Bay was at 67° at 1am, making that our high temperature before we crashed into the low 50s.

Winds have now shifted to out of the west, trapping highs into the mid 50s. Rain returns and ramps back up again after lunch, especially along and east of the Fox Valley through Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and a dry weather patter returns by Wednesday afternoon, but we will be back to reality in our average high temperatures of the mid 50s.

