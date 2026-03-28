Clouds early, sun late

After Saturday temperatures were just slightly below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s, Sunday will warm up well above normal.
Sunday highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s with cloudy skies early and sunnier skies later in the afternoon and early in the evening.
Monday will have similar highs and sky conditions with a chance for evening shows.
Rain and a possible thunderstorm is on tap for Tuesday.
Posted
After Saturday temperatures were just slightly below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s, Sunday will warm up well above normal.