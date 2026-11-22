Temperatures this afternoon ran about 20 degrees colder than what we saw yesterday. Readings were in the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies, with some gusty northwesterly winds bringing in cooler air.

Tonight, clouds will gradually clear out as windy conditions continue, with gusts occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour. Clearing skies and gusty winds will allow overnight lows across the area to fall to around 30 degrees.

Monday brings more seasonable late-November weather to the area. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy, but winds won't be quite as strong as they have been in recent days.

During the afternoon Monday, a few scattered snow showers are possible, especially across areas north of Green Bay. While the highest snowfall totals will be confined closer to the Upper Peninsula border, a light dusting cannot be ruled out in parts of our area.

The cooldown continues into Tuesday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. A gradual warmup begins as we head toward Thanksgiving. Highs on Wednesday will climb back to around 40 degrees before returning to the low 40s just in time for Turkey Day.

