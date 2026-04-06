Chilly start but warmer end to the week

We begin this week with seasonably cool highs only reaching the mid 40s on Monday.
Scattered snow is expected in the early evening on Monday.
We still have multiple River Flood Warnings across the area with water levels expected to remain high during the week especially with more rain expected later in the week and during the weekend.
Temperatures will warm up well above normal with 50s and some 60s on the way.
Posted
We begin this week with seasonably cool highs only reaching the mid 40s on Monday.