Chilly and windy start to April

After rain and thunderstorms moved through the area early Tuesday, Tuesday night will have calmer skies although we'll cool down into the low 30s.
Wednesday highs will be below normal only reaching the upper 30s with partly sunny skies with windy conditions to start April.
Thursday will begin with an early wintry mix turning into rain. There's a potential for icy roads.
More rain is expected during the weekend.
Posted
After rain and thunderstorms moved through the area early Tuesday, Tuesday night will have calmer skies although we'll cool down into the low 30s.