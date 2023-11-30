Can you expect "Swiftie" falling flakes at Lambeau?

November wrapped up with much warmer temperatures. Highs were 10 degrees above normal in the mid/upper 40s.

Meteorological Fall will go into the record books as way above normal.

A cold front moving through today will usher in colder air for Friday.

Seasonable temps in the mid/upper 30s are expected into next week with some on/off chances of light precipitation.

FRI: AM sun & clouds & then mostly cloudy & cooler. A bit breezy at times.

SAT: Plenty of clouds.

SUN: Some light rain/snow. Most of the wintry mix will fall during the morning but showers are possible for the game.

MON: Plenty of clouds.

TUE: Some light rain/snow.

Perhaps a big warm up by the end of next week. 40s & some 50s.

