Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the weather is looking rather calm and seasonable across Northeastern Wisconsin. After a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the upper teens and 20s, readings will gradually climb throughout the morning, peaking in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees this afternoon. These temperatures are right where we should be for the final week of November. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with relatively light easterly winds.

Overnight, a mix of clouds and stars will fill the sky as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be absolutely terrific, with temperatures warming into the low 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the northeast as a major winter storm system passes well to our south.

Black Friday and the first half of the weekend will bring even warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will dip into the lower 40s Sunday as a cold front moves through, before falling into the upper 30s to round out the month of November on Monday.