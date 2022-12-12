Calm Before the Winter Storm: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/12/22 AM

Calm before the storm as we kick off this week under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday, we remain in the mid 30s with cloudy skies and breezy winds, whipping out of the southeast up to 25mph. Later in the evening, the beast will approach... Bringing snow north of HWY 29 and sleet/freezing rain for the rest of the Fox Valley.

An icy and slippery commute is likely by Wednesday morning, as the strong and powerful early winter storm moves closer. A wintry mix, turning to all snow is likely. With snow accumulations of a few inches possible into the Northwoods and Door Co.

By Thursday and into Friday is our best shot of overall accumulating snowfall.

Scattered snow showers will linger into Saturday and wind down to sunshine by Sunday, with temperatures falling into the 20s by then.