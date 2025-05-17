Bye-bye warm temps & severe weather

Today was the fourth day out of the last 5 with highs in the 80s.

The high in Green Bay was 86 degrees, missing the record high by only one degree!!

Today was also the second day in a row with severe thunderstorms in the area.

There were numerous reports of wind damage across the Fox Valley.

The system responsible for the warm, windy & stormy weather will now move east.

Behind it, windy & much cooler moves in for Saturday.

Temperatures will be below normal for the next week or so.

The exact opposite of what we just experienced.