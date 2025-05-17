Bye-bye warm temps & severe weather

Today was the fourth day out of the last 5 with highs in the 80s.
The high in Green Bay was 86 degrees, missing the record high by only one degree!!
Today was also the second day in a row with severe thunderstorms in the area.
There were numerous reports of wind damage across the Fox Valley.
The system responsible for the warm, windy & stormy weather will now move east.
Behind it, windy & much cooler moves in for Saturday.
Temperatures will be below normal for the next week or so.
The exact opposite of what we just experienced.
Posted
Today was the fourth day out of the last 5 with highs in the 80s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.