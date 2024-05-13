Bye bye 80s, hello smoke

After our first 80s of the year on Sunday, temps cooled back down into the 60s & 70s today & even cooler temps are on the way.

The cold front that kicked off thunderstorms late Sunday continued to push off to the east this afternoon. Behind it, cooler easterly winds & "closer to normal" temps.

We can expect gusty NE winds on Tuesday. Highs will be running 5-10 degrees cooler than today, Lots of 50s & 60s.

A few showers popped up south of Oshkosh this afternoon & those will slowly push off to the south.

Hazy skies produced by wildfires in Northern Canada & their associated smoke overspread Wisconsin last night. Air Quality levels dropped at the surface today & that could continue on/off the rest of the week.

