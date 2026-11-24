Low temperatures this morning were in the upper teens to near 20 degrees across much of the area, marking our coldest morning lows since spring. Throughout the day, temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the mid to upper 30s by this afternoon. Today's highs are actually a few degrees colder than what's typical for late November, with our normal high right around 40 degrees.

Skies will start mostly sunny before clouds gradually build throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy by this evening. If you're heading out to the Appleton Christmas Parade this evening, you'll want to bundle up! Expect fair skies and temperatures in the lower 30s, but with the wind chill factored in, it'll feel more like the upper 20s as the parade kicks off.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 20s.

Wednesday marks the beginning of a warming trend that will continue into Thanksgiving. Tomorrow, temperatures will climb back to around 40 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine. For Turkey Day, temperatures return to above-average readings, with highs in the low 40s and a few more clouds.

Things are currently looking dry for our area, but a system tracking just to our south could bring a wintry mix and some snow to parts of Iowa and Illinois from Wednesday into Thanksgiving. We'll keep an eye on it because if that storm tracks just a bit farther north, it could bring some wintry weather to our area!

By Black Friday, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s and stay there through the weekend.

