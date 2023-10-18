Buckle your seat-belts. We're in for a bumpy ride!!

Today was our warmest day in nearly 2 weeks. Highs were in the upper 60s - about 10 degrees above normal!

We are now at peak or near peak conditions in the Fox Valley.

Thursday: AM Sun & clouds. PM clouds & showers. Cooler temps.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Still cool. Weather looks dry for the My32GOTW but rain returns later that night.

Weekend: Highs in the lower 50s. Showers on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Showers late & much warmer.

Wednesday: Windy & above normal. Lots of clouds & showers.

New Drought Index is in on Thursday. We'll see if last week's soaker paid off.