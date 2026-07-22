Brief taste of fall gives way to July heat

A taste of fall swept across Wisconsin this morning. Lows across the northern part of the state dipped into the upper 30s—well below normal for this time of year and cold enough for just a touch of frost in a few spots.

After our coolest day in nearly a month, another cool night is on the way.

Our normal low is around 60 degrees, but many of us will see temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. In fact, we will be flirting with a record low.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, with highs generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s. With mostly sunny skies and winds turning back to the west, temperatures will climb into the lower-mid 80s on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 will return for the weekend.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms appears to arrive late Saturday or Sunday, with a much better chance on Monday.