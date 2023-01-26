Snowmobile Trail Conditions

BREAKING IT DOWN WITH BRITTNEY: Winter weather is finally here! Who's ready to have SNOW MUCH FUN?

Morning Meteorologist Brittney Merlot on NBC 26's Today Show took to the trails, to find out how the riding conditions were shaping up with recent snow striking.

Learning how to drive a snow grooming machine, Merlot spoke with the President of the Bonduel Polar Bears Snowmobile Club, who's always looking for volunteers to keep the trails in top shape (video featured above).

The Mountain Bay Trail System takes you from Green Bay to Shawano, by snowmobile. With trails partially open due to the lack of current snow cover, we wanted to see what the local riders had to say...

Snowmobile Trail Update

Prime Power Sports in Shawano said that snowmobiles have been throttling off the showroom floor this season.

Snowmobiling Season RAMPS UP in Wisco

Merlot had to take a sled for a spin by the end of show, on LIVE TV! NBC 26 Today airs weekdays from 5-7am.