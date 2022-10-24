Breaking it Down with Brittney - Wet Leaves

NORTHWOODS, Wis. - Rain in the Fall, doesn't seem like there should be obvious dangerous driving conditions... but there are!

When the seasons are changing, winds become strong and gusty. This as the Earth tries to balance out the temperatures across the globe. Since the poles are getting colder and the equator is warm, Fall brings the typical "Gales of November" force winds. This speed whips dying leaves to the ground and covers roadways.

When the rainy days hit, cruising around becomes a slick and slippery risk. Avoid cruise control from not only hydroplaning danger, but also from skidding on wet leaves.

Right as the deer are beginning to run around, your stopping distance chances drastically on Fall foliage covered roads.

Keep in mind that a car traveling at 40 mph can stop in about 80 feet in dry conditions.

When roads are wet, that stopping distance is doubled.

When wet leaves are present, a car traveling at 40 mph may take 250 feet, nearly the distance of a football field, to come to a complete stop!