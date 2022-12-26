Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney

As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice.

Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay is frozen from the city to Sturgeon Bay. With about 75% ice on the northern side of the bay.

DO NOT go on the ice until there is at least 4" or more of ice thickness.

Keep in mind that with strong south winds arriving on Tuesday, this will likely shift the ice sheet.

Dangerous ice fishing conditions approach as above freezing temperatures threaten to strike us by Wednesday.

Potentially sending N.E. Wisconsin into the mid 40s! Packing a punch of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow as we ring in the New Year.

Significant ice melt is expected, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot advises to stay off the ice until we drop back below freezing in 2023.