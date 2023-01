The most familiar type of snowflakes are those which look like stars. But did you know that there are many other shaped snowflakes too, which are much more common here in Wisconsin?

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot breaks down the science behind how certain temperatures, create certain shaped flakes.

Plus, the snow ratio and why the type of snowflake that flies... matters, when Meteorologist's forecast your snow totals. The tips and tricks to a winter forecast explained.