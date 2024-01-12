Blizzard & then Arctic Blast!!

The first blizzard warning in 6 years is hitting the area tonight.

Snow will continue into Saturday. Heavy snow & winds gusting over 55 mph will result in blizzard conditions.

The brunt of the storm will be tonight in early Saturday morning.

Most areas will see 8-14" of snow & power outages are possible. Good luck measuring it!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.

Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter & wind chills will drop way below zero!!!!!

