Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Blizzard & then Arctic Blast!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:47:59-05

The first blizzard warning in 6 years is hitting the area tonight.
Snow will continue into Saturday. Heavy snow & winds gusting over 55 mph will result in blizzard conditions.
The brunt of the storm will be tonight in early Saturday morning.

Most areas will see 8-14" of snow & power outages are possible. Good luck measuring it!

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.
Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter & wind chills will drop way below zero!!!!!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.