Black Friday is starting off a bit crisp, with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. But sunshine builds back in and kicks us into the mid and upper 40s today!

Saturday sunshine dominates the day! As highs soar to the low and mid 50s! Thanks to the feisty winds, gusting up to 30mph out of the south.

Sunday, the clouds grey our skies and a light wintry mix lifts north by the afternoon, creating a tricky commute through the evening.