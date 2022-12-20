Bitter cold ahead of a potential Blizzard: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/20/22 AM

Light snow this morning is winding down to a blast of blustery winds and bitter cold wind chills. Highs in the 20s were hit early this morning before the snow stopped... leaving behind 1-3" of a slippery commute. This afternoon temperatures keep falling as winds whip out of the northwest, up to 25mph. This will make it feel like 0° by lunch and below zero, this evening.

We will have a quiet start to our day Wednesday, under mostly cloudy skies. Light snowfall will move into areas mainly northwest of the Fox Valley after 4pm, into the Fox Valley after 7pm.

Thursday afternoon into Friday, this strengthening low pressure will ramp up strong winds and heavy snowfall across our area. This will create near white-out blizzard like conditions, as winds whip up to 50mph. This will also keep road conditions slippery, as snow blows and recovers the roads. Snow continues into Friday as well, putting down 4-8" widespread, with chances for nearly a foot in some hometowns.

As the storm exits Friday night, it pulls in an arctic blast for Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. Temperatures will struggle to hit highs in the single digits, and it will feel more like below zero wind chills all day. Stay warm!