Biggest snowfall in Months?

Once again today, high temps were running below normal!! 4 of the last 5 days have been "chilly".

The first widespread accumulating snow in over 3 weeks arrives tonight. It also has the potential

to be the biggest snowfall since the January blizzard.

The brunt of the snow will fall between 2am - 8am.

Most areas will 2-4" but a few 5" amounts are possible.

Friday: Early AM accumulating snow tapering to light snow & flurries. Roads will be slippery for the morning commute.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine on Saturday with below normal highs. On Sunday, thickening clouds

will give way to more snow as we move into the afternoon. Another 2-4" of snow is possible, especially NW of

the Fox Valley.

It looks like AM snow/mix will go over to rain on Monday with warmer temps. 50s are possible across parts of N.E.W.

on Monday & Tuesday depending on the storm track.

