Biggest November snowstorm in 30 years!!

Thanksgiving 2025 was the coldest in 11 years & just a taste of things to come!! Much, much colder air arrives next week.

Before that arctic blast moves in, more snow is likely over the weekend.

This winter storm has the potential to produce significant snow across the area!

Right now, it appears the heaviest snow (9-12") will track to our south, but 6" or more of snow is possible across much of the area.

The snow will start late Saturday morning & become heavy by the evening.

Most of the snow will wrap up by Sunday morning.

Behind the storm on Monday, temperatures will be running 15-25 degrees below normal.

