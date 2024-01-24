Big puddles

The temperature climbed into the mid/upper 30s todayu. It was the warmest day of the month!!

Climatologically we are in the coldest week of the year!! January 19-30.

With temps above freezing, the snow is melting. We will see on/off fog - dense fog for the rest of the week.

Thursday: Clouds & rain showers. Some fog. Some wet snow is possible late.

Friday: AM showers. Lots of clouds & melting snow. Some fog.

Weekend: Still above normal with lots of clouds both days. Some fog.

This January Thaw will last for the rest of the month. In fact, temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Jimmy in Sun Prairie will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter, or not, a week from Friday.