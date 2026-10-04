Big changes the next 7 days

After a great fall weekend with plenty of sun, some clouds, and temperatures in the 60s, there is a threat of frost across much of the area again tonight. The best chance will be north and west of the Fox Valley, as we saw Saturday morning.

Monday will feature high pressure and plenty of sunshine, but it will be cool, with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that is just a sign of things to come.

This weekend will feature lots of sunshine, with temperatures running 15 to almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

