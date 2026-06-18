Below average temperatures to end spring

Rain showers will continue into tonight before mostly clearing out as we head into Thursday. Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be pleasant, with mainly dry conditions and periods of sunshine. However, rain chances are expected to return as we head into next week. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are possible on Sunday for Father's Day.

While Sunday marks the official start of summer, temperatures won't feel especially summer-like. Highs over the next seven days are expected to stay in the low to mid-70s, keeping conditions comfortable but cooler than average for this time of year.