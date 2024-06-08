Bellin Run Forecast

Don't get used to the dry weather!! Clouds & some rain will return for Saturday.

In fact, there is a good chance for showers during the Bellin.

Saturday: AM rain or showers. A few showers & some sunshine by afternoon. Maybe a thunderstorm.

Sunday: AM sun & PM clouds. Gusty winds.

The long-range forecast calls for a cool stretch of weather to take us into next week. Highs will be at/below normal through Wednesday.

Some models are showing the potential for HOT weather by the time we get past next weekend. Stay tuned!

