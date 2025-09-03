Becoming cool and breezy for the rest of the work week

A line of storms is approaching NE WI and will pass through early this morning along with the strong cold front. High temps will occur this morning in the mid 60s before falling into the upper 50s later this afternoon. It'll become breezy as well with gusts around 25 mph. It'll stay blustery Thursday and Friday with highs only around 60°. Another round of rain moves through Thursday night with wrap around light showers Friday afternoon. Dry weather returns for the weekend, but temps stay in the low to mid 60s.