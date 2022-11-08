Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/8/22 AM

Watch Now
The moon has crossed in between the Earth and the Sun, passing through the shadow a red hue and blackening of the full moon is occuring.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 08, 2022
Clouds moved in and covered our viewing of a total lunar eclipse early this morning, this will be the case of a mix of sun and clouds as we head through this afternoon. Hitting average highs today, in the upper 40s to lower 50s, alongside southeast winds at 20mph.

A warm front slides in Wednesday, this will spark off a few showers or storms, especially north of Highway 29 early morning. Once the warm front moves north, highs will rise into the lower to mid 60s, with feisty winds out of the south up to 25mph.

Thursday will start off dry and mild with temperatures topping off in the mid 60s. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated storms.

Temperatures dive down to the upper 30s by the late morning on Friday and then hold there for the rest of the day.

The cold snap continues through the weekend, with hard freeze overnights and highs struggling to rise above freezing.

