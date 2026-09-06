Beautiful Sunday, Perfect Football Weather

The comfortable weather we’ve been seeing so far this Labor Day weekend continues today. This afternoon, look for temperatures from the mid-70s to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Dew points have finally fallen below 60 and will stay in the 50s throughout this afternoon and evening, making it feel a lot more comfortable outside than it did yesterday, with light east winds.

This evening, the pleasant weather will continue, with temperatures in the low 70s falling into the 60s after sunset under clear skies, which is great news for the Shamrock Series game at Lambeau. So, if you’re heading out to the game, look for perfect football weather. Overnight tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the mid- and upper 50s across the area as winds calm.

On Labor Day itself, the dry and sunny weather will continue. Temperatures on Monday will once again reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Overall, for the next week or so, it’s going to feel a lot more like summer than the unofficial start of fall. Temperatures through the first half of next weekend are expected to be, for the most part, in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s also going to be mainly dry. Our only chance of seeing some showers and storms over the next seven days comes our way on Tuesday.