Beautiful summer weather today, but changes are on the way

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll feel the humidity more on Friday with an increase in clouds and highs around 80. There's an isolated chance for a shower or storm late Friday evening into Friday night, but most Friday night football games will be dry. A noticeable drop in humidity Saturday on a breezy WNW wind. It'll really feel like fall Sunday with highs struggling to reach 70 with a few afternoon showers.

