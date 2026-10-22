Beautiful Fall Weather Sticks Around

This morning started on the foggier side once again, with some areas seeing visibilities drop below a quarter of a mile. The fog has since lifted, leaving us with another beautiful and mild day. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots potentially reaching 70 degrees. Near the lake, temperatures won’t get quite as warm, as northeast winds will keep conditions slightly cooler.

More clouds will move in overnight, with fog developing again around midnight and lows dipping into the mid-40s. Warmer weather arrives Friday, with highs around 70 for many and low 70s possible in some locations under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Conditions this weekend are looking absolutely wonderful. A few more clouds could move in Saturday, but temperatures should still reach around 70 degrees. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-60s.

Things begin to change Sunday night as a cold front moves through. By Monday, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, with highs in the low 50s. The first half of the workweek looks cloudier than sunny, with a few scattered light showers possible Monday and Tuesday.