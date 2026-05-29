Beautiful blue moon weather

After highs in the 80s on Friday, a backdoor cold front will move through Northeast Wisconsin overnight.

Gusty northeast winds will cool things down considerably on Saturday as high pressure builds in from Canada. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Check out the blue moon Saturday night. It will be the second full moon of the month.

The high-pressure system will move east overnight, and some patchy frost is possible across the far north Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, southwest winds and sunny skies will boost temperatures back into the upper 70s.

This pleasant weather pattern is expected to continue into June, with the next chance of rain not expected for more than a week.

As far as weather records are concerned, summer begins on Monday.