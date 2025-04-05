Baseball weather?

The T-Rats kicked off their season today with seasonable temperatures & cloudy skies.

A few rain showers are possible very early Saturday morning, and we could see a few snow showers late Sunday into Monday.

In between, high pressure will give us some sunshine & seasonable temperatures.

Some accumulating snow is possible, with highs on Monday only in the 30s.

Besides that, mainly dry conditions are expected for the next seven days.

The extended forecast calls for much warmer weather in about 8-12 days!!

