Back to work storms?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 18:38:58-04

The unofficial kick-off to summer was a hit & miss weatherwise.
A great Saturday with sunshine & mid 70s, Sunday was a washout. Many spots picked up over 2" of rain.
Memorial day 2024 featured lots of clouds & some more rain. The active weather will continue into tomorrow.
Tuesday will look & feel a lot like today did. A weak disturbance will move through the state kicking off a few more showers & storms.
High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with sunshine returning & warming temps.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers & storms. Severe weather is not expected.
Wednesday: AM clouds. PM sunshine.
Thursday: Sunny skies.
Friday: Sun & clouds.

June first is Saturday & the first day of meteorological summer!

This weekend: Sun & Clouds with a chance of a shower or storm.

