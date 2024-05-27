Back to work storms?

The unofficial kick-off to summer was a hit & miss weatherwise.

A great Saturday with sunshine & mid 70s, Sunday was a washout. Many spots picked up over 2" of rain.

Memorial day 2024 featured lots of clouds & some more rain. The active weather will continue into tomorrow.

Tuesday will look & feel a lot like today did. A weak disturbance will move through the state kicking off a few more showers & storms.

High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with sunshine returning & warming temps.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers & storms. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday: AM clouds. PM sunshine.

Thursday: Sunny skies.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

June first is Saturday & the first day of meteorological summer!

This weekend: Sun & Clouds with a chance of a shower or storm.

