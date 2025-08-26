Back to the 70s for a couple days

After another cool start to the day, temps will warm into the low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers and storms late evening into the night. Highs reach the mid 70s Wednesday, but drop into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Temps slowly moderate back to normal through Labor Day weekend.
