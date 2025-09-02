Back to school today - Back to Fall tomorrow

After a beautiful Labor Day weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, the great weather continued today as most kids went back to school.

A strong cold front will move through the area overnight, bringing showers and storms ahead of it. Behind the front, expect gusty winds, clouds, a few showers, and much cooler temperatures.

On Wednesday, after morning highs in the mid-60s, temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon.

Another cold front on Thursday will bring more showers and storms to N.E.W., along with a reinforcing shot of cool air for Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks nice a Lambeau with sunshine & temps in the 60s. GO PACK GO!!!!