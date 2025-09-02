Back to school today - Back to Fall tomorrow

After a beautiful Labor Day weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, the great weather continued today as most kids went back to school.
A strong cold front will move through the area overnight, bringing showers and storms ahead of it. Behind the front, expect gusty winds, clouds, a few showers, and much cooler temperatures.
On Wednesday, after morning highs in the mid-60s, temperatures will drop into the 50s during the afternoon.
Another cold front on Thursday will bring more showers and storms to N.E.W., along with a reinforcing shot of cool air for Friday and Saturday.
Sunday looks nice a Lambeau with sunshine & temps in the 60s. GO PACK GO!!!!
Posted
After a beautiful Labor Day weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, the great weather continued today as most kids went back to school.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.