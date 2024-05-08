Back & forth weather

Highs have been in the in the 70s, 4 of the last 6 days & more on the way!!

High pressure will move out of the area overnight giving way to our next weather-maker tomorrow.

Sunny skies today will give way to clouds, showers & gusty NE winds on Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & perhaps a storm. Much cooler.

Friday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & a few showers on Sunday.

70s return on Sunday & will continue into next week.

