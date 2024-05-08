Watch Now
Back & forth weather

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 19:46:19-04

Highs have been in the in the 70s, 4 of the last 6 days & more on the way!!
High pressure will move out of the area overnight giving way to our next weather-maker tomorrow.
Sunny skies today will give way to clouds, showers & gusty NE winds on Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & perhaps a storm. Much cooler.
Friday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be
followed a sun clouds & a few showers on Sunday.

70s return on Sunday & will continue into next week.

