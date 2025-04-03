Average April weather

After a mostly cloudy morning and afternoon, sunshine returned by early evening.

Winds gusting over 40 mph for much of the day will continue to subside tonight.

High pressure will build in overnight and control the weather for most of Friday.

High temperatures will be near normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few rain showers are possible Friday night, and we could see a few snow showers late Sunday into Monday.

Some accumulating snow is likely, with highs on Monday only in the 30s.

Besides that, mainly dry conditions are expected for the next seven days.

