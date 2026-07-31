August weather on hold

We need the rain & we are getting some. Drought conditions have now developed across the entire area. The heaviest totals will be south of Oshkosh, where 0.50"+ is likely.

On Saturday, morning showers will gradually taper off, leaving only a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

We dry out by Sunday, with high temperatures once again reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Widespread 80s return early next week.

The NWS also released an updated assessment of the Appleton-Menasha tornado today. It will stay an EF-3.

