August Off to a Pleasant Start

August opened with gray skies and below-normal temperatures across the area. This morning’s cloudiness gradually gave way to a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon as the system that brought us rainfall last night continued to move out. High temperatures today ranged from the low 70s near the lake to the low 80s across parts of our northern and western counties.

Tonight, clouds move back in as temperatures settle into the mid-60s. Winds will become a bit breezy out of the north-northeast, with gusts at times between 20 and 25 mph.

We fully dry out heading into the second half of the weekend as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A mix of clouds and sunshine will persist through much of the day before skies gradually clear tomorrow evening. Winds could once again gust up to 20 mph through the morning and afternoon before easing during the evening.

Heading into the workweek, widespread 80s return early next week. However, our next chance for showers and thunderstorms isn't far behind, with rain chances returning as early as Tuesday.

