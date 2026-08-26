August is winding down - August weather is not

We had a mixture of clouds and sunshine, along with a few showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the area today. Even behind a cold front, temperatures were still slightly above normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure will overspread Wisconsin tonight and then control our weather for the next couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs near 80. More of the same is expected on Friday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures running about 2 to 4 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Over the weekend, our chances for rain will increase. A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, with a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

This weekend marks the final weekend of August and the final weekend of meteorological summer, but the first week of September is looking very summery. Highs will climb into the 80s, dew points will rise into the 70s, and we’ll have some on-and-off chances for showers and thunderstorms.