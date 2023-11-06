Are you experiencing weather whiplash?

Temps today were running 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We missed record highs by 3-5 degrees.

Gusty winds ( not as strong as what we saw today ( 40 mph) will continue tonight.

Much colder is pouring in from Canada behind a cold front.

Tuesday: Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and gusty northerly winds. A few mixed showers are possible late Tuesday night across the far north.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers through most of the day. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

Thursday: Sum/clouds and highs in the mid/upper 40s.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny!!

Weekend: Highs in the 40s with a mix of sun & clouds.

Warmer temps are expect to make a comeback for much of next week.