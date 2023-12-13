Are you experiencing Deja vu?

Quiet & warming back up.

After back-to-back days with below normal highs a warm front pushed over the Great Lakes earlier today turning winds back to the SW & giving a boost to our temperatures.

Most locations were running 5-10 degrees above normal & we will add 10-15 degrees to Thursday's highs.

THU: Mostly sunny & warmer. Temps approaching 50 degrees. The record high is 55 & safe!! Will will also have gusty w/sw winds.

FRI: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few rain/snow showers after sunset.

SAT: A chance for some light wintry precipitation.

SUN: Plenty of clouds with kick-off temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Next week: Seasonable start but quickly warming up again. Winter officially arrives next week but true Wisconsin winter weather is nowhere in sight.

The chances for a Brown Christmas are high!!