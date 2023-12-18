Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Are you dreaming of a Brown Christmas?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 18:40:26-05

With afternoon temperatures only in the mid/upper 20s - today was the coldest day in a week.
After a few snow showers during the morning, gusty winds & flurries persisted through the day.
High pressure will build into N.E.W. overnight. Some sunshine returns on Tuesday followed but much warmer temps later this week.
Winter officially arrives on Thursday @ 9:27 PM.

TUE: Sun & clouds. Less wind but still breezy.
WED: Sun & clouds.
THU: Cloudy Skies & about 10 degrees above normal.
FRI: Plenty of clouds.

SAT: Cloudy with a few showers possible.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds & a few showers. Temps will be around 20 degrees above normal.
CHRISTMAS: Wet & windy. Near record highs or record highs are possible.

The chance for a White Christmas this year is near 0%
Staying quiet & above normal as we head towards New Years!!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.