Are the rumors true? Is a weekend warmup on the way?

With highs only in the 40s, it was our coldest day in six months. The cooler temperatures were accompanied by gusty winds and plenty of sunshine.

The high-pressure area that brought those slightly below-normal temperatures will continue to control our weather through the upcoming weekend.

With clear skies and light winds tonight, most locations will fall into the 20s.

On Saturday, abundant sunshine and southwest winds will begin to warm us back up by the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By Sunday, gusty southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will push temperatures back up to around 60°.

Behind that front, we will see a slight cool down for Monday with highs in the 50s, but temperatures around 60 degrees will return by Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool down again by the end of next week, with most locations dropping back into the 40s. Mainly dry weather is expected over the next seven days, although a few sprinkles or flurries are possible as we head into next weekend.

