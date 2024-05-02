Are 8 & 9 on the way?

May second did not look like May first. The weather was nearly the opposite.
Yesterday's sunshine was replaced by clouds & some rain today. Gusty NE winds kept temps in the 40s/50s from the Fox Cities north & east.
Additional showers & a few storms are possible overnight before high pressure builds in for Friday.
It has now rained for 7 consecutive days & more rain is on the way!!
FRI: Mostly sunny skies. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees above normal. The normal high is now around 60 degrees.
SAT: Sun & clouds. A few PM showers/storms.
SUN: Mostly sunny skies. A great day to check out the May flowers.
After mostly sunny skies on Monday, on/off showers will resume with temps remaining above normal.